Motorcyclist tells court he is guilty of drug trafficking

James had pleaded guilty to trafficking 300 grammes of Cannabis Sativa also known as hemp.

 Guilt-racked 30-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Stephen James, who is standing trial for drug trafficking, is to cool his heels in prison pending sentence, a Federal High Court ruled in Lagos on Thursday.

James is being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug trafficking.

After his plea, the Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, urged the court to remand in prison pending a review of the case.

Consequently, Justice Rabiu Shagari remanded the accused and adjourned the case until Feb. 5 for a review of facts and sentence.

The prosecution had alleged that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 21, 2017.

Aernan said the accused was arrested following a tip-off on Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, 300 grammes of Cannabis were recovered from the accused and was arrested and charged to court.

The offence contravenes Sections 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

