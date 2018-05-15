Maths student in his final year killed by motorist in Ebonyi

news

Promise, a Mathematics undergraduate of the Evangel University, Ebonyi State, has been reportedly killed by a motorist.

The deceased was reportedly hit outside the school campus while attempting to board a vehicle. He failed to survive the accident which was facilitated by reckless driving.

A post shared on Instablog9ja's IG on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, confirmed the sad development.

ALSO READ: Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend

The victim died while being transported to a hospital in the vehicle of the driver believed to be responsible for hitting him.

Final year student knocked down, killed at school gate

A final year student of Agricultural Economics Department of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Obinna Chiaha, has been hit and killed by a driver at his school gate.

The incident reportedly occurred last night, Friday, April 27, 2018, while Chiaha was on his way to buy fuel.

Instablog9ja reports that the driver had been trying to overtake a trailer when he hit the deceased who was trying to cross the road.

ALSO READ: Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

According to the reports, Chiaha was initially unconscious after the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, Amara Jane Hospital.

Hw was, however, later transferred to FMC, where he was confirmed dead.

The driver of the vehicle was attacked by angry students who set his car on fire before the timely intervention for security operatives.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.