Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

Ibeh Kelechi Assumpta, a female undergraduate of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has been shot dead on her birthday .

The deceased who was getting ready to cut her birthday cake after clocking 23, was set to graduate from the institution in August 2018.

This period would have seen her complete a degree in Banking & Finance.

Reports circulating online media confirmed that she was killed in her hostel.

Her death reportedly occurred after sharing pictures on Facebook.

An image showed her holding two bottles of liquor and a shirt which displayed her age.

