Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

Why This Pain? Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

An IMSU undergraduate has been killed by gunmen on her birthday. She was 23 years old.

An undergraduate of the Imo State University has been killed on her 23d birthday. play

An undergraduate of the Imo State University has been killed on her 23d birthday.

Ibeh Kelechi Assumpta, a female undergraduate of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has been shot dead on her birthday.

The deceased who was getting ready to cut her birthday cake after clocking 23, was set to graduate from the institution in August 2018.

This period would have seen her complete a degree in Banking & Finance.

Reports circulating online media confirmed that she was killed in her hostel.

Her death reportedly occurred after sharing pictures on Facebook.

An image showed her holding two bottles of liquor and a shirt which displayed her age.

Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend

A 30-year-old Nigerian man, Onoseta Oribhabor, has committed suicide after killing girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali, in Toronto, Canada.

Onoseta Oribhabor and deceased 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali play

Onoseta Oribhabor and deceased 27-year-old girlfriend, Essozinam "Martine" Assali

According to the reports, the police were called to a condo building in the north end of the Toronto, on Thursday, March 6, 2018, where Oribhabor was found dead on the building's balcony.

Following a search of the apartment, a woman was found inside a unit with obvious signs of trauma.

She was reportedly treated for injuries after being rushed to a hospital, where she eventually died.

