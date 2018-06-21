Man with bullet wounds found at Anambra market

news

Emmanuel Nwankwo, a man found with bullet wounds at an Onitsha market has died because he did not make it to a hospital in time for doctors to treat him.

He was reportedly discovered by Charles Ene, a member of a vigilance group who informed the police of unusual sighting.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the victim unfortunately failed to make it to the hospital.

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the development in a report by Punch News.

“Nwankwo was certified dead by a medical doctor at the General Hospital, Onitsha, where he was taken to by police detectives attached to Okpoko division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ibrahim Jauro," says the police spokesperson.

According to reports, Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, has ensured that the case receives more attention.

He instructed that the investigation into the shooting of Nwankwo be transferred to the state criminal investigation department.

The deceased who was 21 years old prior to death was reportedly shot in the thigh.