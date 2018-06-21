Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Man with bullet wounds found at Anambra market

Short Of Time Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor

A man who suffered a gunshot injury failed to make it to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

  • Published:
Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor play

Doctors attend to a patient in surgery.

(Information Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Emmanuel Nwankwo, a man found with bullet wounds at an Onitsha market has died because he did not make it to a hospital in time for doctors to treat him.

He was reportedly discovered by Charles Ene, a member of a vigilance group  who informed the police of unusual sighting.

On Tuesday, June 19, 2018, the victim unfortunately failed to make it to the hospital.

Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor play

The police is giving investigations concerning the shooting of a man its full attention.

(Boston University)

 

Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the development in a report by Punch News.

“Nwankwo was certified dead by a medical doctor at the General Hospital, Onitsha, where he was taken to by police detectives attached to Okpoko division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ibrahim Jauro," says the police spokesperson.

According to reports, Anambra State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Umar, has ensured that the case receives more attention.

Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor play Man with bullet wounds found at market but dies before seeing a doctor. The police have shown interest in the matter. (PM NEWS Nigeria)

ALSO READ: Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK

He instructed that the investigation into the shooting of Nwankwo be transferred to the state criminal investigation department.

The deceased who was 21 years old prior to death was reportedly shot in the thigh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Repeat Tragedy Container falls off bridge crushing cars with people insidebullet
2 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
3 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet

Related Articles

Curiosity Killed The Cat Man shot and killed during attempt to test bulletproof vest
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog
David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing
Dangerous Play Man's head blown off by girlfriend in Facebook Live video gone wrong
At Any Cost Desperate UK police offer N10m to capture Abraham Badru's killers
Tragic House of Reps member Dolapo Badru's son shot dead in the UK
Anger Issues Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK

Metro

Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them
Too Much Blood Mum and little twins are battling to live after truck crushed them
Police arrest leader of Sarasuka, 32 others in Jos
In Jos Police arrest leader of Sarasuka, 32 others
Police shut down major highways in Kaduna over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
In Kaduna Police shut down major highways over arraignment of El-Zakzaki
In Anambra State, a woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic.
No Play-Play Woman keeps promise to kill husband's side chic