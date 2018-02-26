Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kisses

news

A man Ejindu who earlier revealed interest in marrying two women at a go has held a wedding ceremony where the pair were captured smothering him with kisses .

The bride Oyediya and Ebere, held him in a warm embrace as family and friends who attended the Abia State-held event cheered on.

Though a joyous moment for well-wishers, a Facebook user, Chinenye Caring Eberechi, however found shock in the occasion.

"An unimaginable happened in Abia state yesterday; A man got wedded to two women in Abiriba," write a surprised Eberechi who lives in Abuja.

The shock of seeing a fellow Igbo infringe against societal norms has proved shocking to her.

Ejindu had on the first week of February 2018, selected the dates 23 and 24, respectively, for pre-wedding activities with his brides who had a formal engagement ceremony within the interval. The final leg was allocated to hold on Sunday, February 25.

The wedding banner which went viral generated comments from social media users on Instagram.

While some chose to make a mockery of the event during planning stage, others attributed it as one of the happenings marking the end time believed to be the days that serve as a build-up to the second coming of Jesus Christ .

Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God

Lewis, the father of 25-year-old Chiadikobi Ezeibekwe has reportedly approved a union between the latter and his younger sister , Chibuzor who is only 17 years old.

The development expectedly received condemnation from community members of Agba village located in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State.

Observers found Ezeibekwe's interest in marrying his sibling to be a thing of surprise.

The faith of the family who were described as Sabbatharian in a report by The Sun News appeared to be the motivation for the strange marriage between the pair.