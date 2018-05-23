Man murders lover who dumped him for another

news

A man who reportedly killed his lover, Joy in Oshodi, Lagos, has been identified as Isaiah Chukwu, a spare part dealer.

The suspect was apprehended by a bunch of youths who caught him on an early morning as he tried to get rid of the deceased.

Punch News gathered that he committed murder following a suspicion that the deceased was having an affair with another man.

“I travelled on Thursday to attend a burial in Abraka, Delta State. I left Abraka the following day for my hometown in Ebonyi State. I called my wife around 11pm to know how she was faring. We exchanged pleasantries.

“Around 11.45pm, I called again, but she did not pick her calls. I called about 10 times, but she did not pick. Then I heard a man’s voice," Chukwu told Punch.

The death of his partner had come as a surprise to neighbours who described their relationship as a peaceful one.

An Islamic cleric who was heading out for morning Ramadan prayers confirmed the content of dust bin to be Joy's corpse according to reports.

A sibling of the deceased who visited Akinpelu Police Station where the suspect is being held confirmed that Isaiah Chukwu who sold wares in Ladipo market rented an apartment for the deceased while he stayed with his brothers.

“They were not married, although he has visited her family members in the village. They have been living together for the past two years without formalising their marriage.

"He rented that apartment for her, while he stayed with his brothers in another house. He used to go to meet her at her apartment.

“She (Joy) had come to see my wife about a week ago to say that she was no longer interested in the relationship. But the man said he could not let go because of the money he had spent on her.

"My wife counselled her to consider him and she said she would think about it before this incident happened," an observer who preferred to be anonymous revealed in a chat with Punch.

Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has instructed his men to handle the investigation with dilligence.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue.