Man in transit spotted rocking Yoruba Gucci cap

A man captured sitting in a bus has been spotted rocking a Yoruba cap with the Gucci imprint boldly written on it.

The multi-coloured head wear brought attention to how much the global fashion brand is coveted among Nigerians. In the case of highly expensive designer wears, a number of cases where people put on an adulterated version of an outfit have been witnessed.

Gucci has over the years managed to elevate itself from being just a clothing line to a brand that has inspired interests from world celebrities including those in Nigeria.

Apart from their admirable artistic skills which has fetched them so much money, prominent Nigerian entertainers have patronized the designer as a show-off to prove the extent of their wealth.

This has ensured their membership in the Gucci Gang, a privilege only open to those with an ability to handle the financial requirement needed to wear dresses produced by the expensive designer.

Celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Patoranking, Davido and Wizkid have been spotted wearing various outfits designed by Gucci but the latter has gained more attention than the others.

In his December 2017, held musical event "Wizkid: The Concert" , the singer rocked a dress similar to one Michael Jackson wore during his prime. Wiz's version reportedly cost N1.4m when converted from the original sum, $3,950.

Like most things considered generally appealing, the outfit got the attention of fans who expressed their desire to cop the wear in various comments on Twitter .