Home > Gist > Metro >

Man flies Yahoo Boy logo at Amala restaurant

For The Culture Man flies Yahoo Boy logo at Amala restaurant

The idea of being a Yahoo Boy seemed to be of high value to a man who was spotted eating at an Amala restaurant.

  • Published:
A picture of a man seen having a meal has suggested pride about the identity. play

A picture of a man seen having a meal has suggested pride about the identity.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An image has captured a man who seemed to be proud of the identity of being a Yahoo Boy, boldly written on his shirt.

In the picture, the fellow occupied a table with a company of three other persons who were seen consuming a meal at a restaurant serving Amala in Bariga, Lagos.

play Man flies Yahoo Boy logo at Amala restaurant (Press)

 

The obvious enthusiasm depicted by the man perhaps reflects the mood of Nigerian youths embracing the 'rewarding' life of an internet fraudster, who have come to the attention of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC has revealed some notable arrests in recent statements confirming the capture of Yahoo Boys in Ikoyi and Abuja.

ALSO READ: EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys

Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid

A group of Yahoo Boys were made to abandon their exotic cars following a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Twelve persons were reportedly arrested by EFCC officials after a visit to Ikoyi's Club 57, where the incident occurred on Friday, May 11, 2018.

play

 

A statement released via Twitter by the anti-graft agency confirmed the development.

"Operatives of the EFCC early this morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi, acting on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters.

"While some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered," says an EFCC tweet.

ALSO READ: EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with expensive Benz & 'juju'

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
2 Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-oldbullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

"G Boy Diaries" SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy
Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid
EFCC Raid Club 57 says Yahoo boys weren't arrested inside the club
No Breathing Space EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys
Unfortunate Meeting Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend
Pain Of Loyalty Danfo driver accused of hiding Yahoo Boy beaten by police in Ikeja
Enjoying Life SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video
Not So Smart 2 youngsters try to hijack car with toy gun but were arrested

Metro

Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Saved Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Dominic Michael and Ifeanyi Enyinna
Healing Gone Wrong Pastor arrested after concoction kills church member
Infant, 6 others die in Enugu auto crash
Tragic Loss Nigerian student killed in auto crash after a night of clubbing
Union Bank CEO, Emeka Emuwa, with other business heads at the RPA Launch
Union Bank Financial institution takes the lead; Introduces robotics to banking in Nigeria