Man flies Yahoo Boy logo at Amala restaurant

An image has captured a man who seemed to be proud of the identity of being a Yahoo Boy, boldly written on his shirt.

In the picture, the fellow occupied a table with a company of three other persons who were seen consuming a meal at a restaurant serving Amala in Bariga, Lagos.

The obvious enthusiasm depicted by the man perhaps reflects the mood of Nigerian youths embracing the 'rewarding' life of an internet fraudster, who have come to the attention of the Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC has revealed some notable arrests in recent statements confirming the capture of Yahoo Boys in Ikoyi and Abuja.

A group of Yahoo Boys were made to abandon their exotic cars following a raid by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Twelve persons were reportedly arrested by EFCC officials after a visit to Ikoyi's Club 57, where the incident occurred on Friday, May 11, 2018.

A statement released via Twitter by the anti-graft agency confirmed the development.

"Operatives of the EFCC early this morning raided Club 57 in Ikoyi, acting on intelligence report of activities of suspected Internet fraudsters.

"While some abandoned their exotic cars to evade arrest, some others resisted. 12 suspects were arrested, with 10 cars recovered," says an EFCC tweet.