Man, 27, docked over alleged burglary.

A 27-year-old-man, Olawuni Olabiyi, was on Monday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged burglary.

Olabiyi is facing a three-count charge of burglary, theft and unlawful possession of items.

The prosecutor, Insp. Mustapha Tajudeen, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Oct. 22, 2017, at about 12:30 p.m., along Kobongbogbe area, Osogbo.

Tajudeen said the defendant burgled the apartment of one Olagoke Oludare and carted away some household items.

“He stole one Gionee phone, 1 Nokia phone, one clipper, four rechargeable lamps and N31,000,” he said.

Tajudeen said the defendant was arrested for unlawful possession of the items, by a police detective before he was brought to the court.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 41, 390(9), and 430 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge leveled against him.

The Defense Counsel, Mr Oladipupo Olatunbosun, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Fatimo Sodamade, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until March 5 for hearing.