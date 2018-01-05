Home > Gist > Metro >

Lovely wedding photo of dwarf groom and bride go viral

Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and bootylicious bride

The viral photo shows the couple in their wedding attire, gazing into each other's eyes with what must be love.

This couple is trending for all the sweetest reasons, and love tops the list.

A dwarf man and his lovely, endowed wife have been making waves on the Internet since the release of their wedding photo.

Social media users have found the thrilling photo inspiring at best and touching at worst.

As they say, there is someone for everybody out there.

