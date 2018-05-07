Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself

news

In Abuja, Nigeria, a little boy, aged 8 years old, has committed suicide by hanging having lost a game with his brothers.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abuja. This information was contained in an Instagram post shared by Instablog9ja.

It gathered that the deceased went into a room to kill himself after watching a scene in a Batman and Superman movie.

ALSO READ: No foul play in the deaths of Ondo kids found in freezer

"Happened in FMC abuja. He was playing with his younger brothers. He lost and went inside the room and hanged himself. He's 8 years old.

"The parents weren't around when it happened. When they got back and asked they siblings narrated what happened and from the other informations they have they saw that in the movie Batman Superman or so.

"Parents should monitor what their children watch," reads an Instablog9ja post.

A close view of the victim's corpse showed a line suspected to have appeared following the suicide.