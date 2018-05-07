Home > Gist > Metro >

Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself

Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself

An Instagram post hinted that an 8-year-old boy killed himself after watching a Batman and Superman movie.

  • Published:
A Batman and Superman movie has caused the death of an 8-year-old boy in Abuja. The kid killed himself after losing a game with his brothers. play

A Batman and Superman movie has caused the death of an 8-year-old boy in Abuja. The kid killed himself after losing a game with his brothers.

(Instablog9ja)
In Abuja, Nigeria, a little boy, aged 8 years old, has committed suicide by hanging having lost a game with his brothers.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abuja. This information was contained in an Instagram post shared by Instablog9ja.

The Batman VS Superman movie reportedly inspired a kid to kill himself. play Little Batman lover in Abuja relives movie by hanging himself (Just About Write)

 

It gathered that the deceased went into a room to kill himself after watching a scene in a Batman and Superman movie.

ALSO READ: No foul play in the deaths of Ondo kids found in freezer

"Happened in FMC abuja. He was playing with his younger brothers. He lost and went inside the room and hanged himself. He's 8 years old.

"The parents weren't around when it happened. When they got back and asked they siblings narrated what happened and from the other informations they have they saw that in the movie Batman Superman or so.

"Parents should monitor what their children watch," reads an Instablog9ja post.

A screenshot shows an explanation given in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy in Abuja, who committed suicide. play

A screenshot shows an explanation given in connection to the death of an 8-year-old boy in Abuja, who committed suicide.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

A close view of the victim's corpse showed a line suspected to have appeared following the suicide.

The Batman VS Superman movie reportedly inspired a kid to kill himself.

How important is enforcing PG rating for kids?»

