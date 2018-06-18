news

In Bayelsa State, Nigeria, the survival of a female corps member is in doubt after she was raped by a gang of robbers numbering up to 15.

The New Telegraph gathered that she was sexually violated on Sunday, June 17, 2018, when the group visited her lodge located at Yenizue Gene.

According to the news outlet, the robbers entered her residence around 3 am on the day. The victim who seemed to have been targeted was raped in turns says residents who spoke to The New Telegraph.

The arrival of policemen had failed to save the corps member who is reportedly receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Tonye, a vigilante explained in a report published by The New Telegraph that the law enforcement officers were worried about an ambush by the suspected robbers due to a thick darkness noticed in the early hours of the day.

