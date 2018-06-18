A female corps member has been confined to an Intensive Care Unit after a 15-man robbery gang raped her in Bayelsa.
The New Telegraph gathered that she was sexually violated on Sunday, June 17, 2018, when the group visited her lodge located at Yenizue Gene.
According to the news outlet, the robbers entered her residence around 3 am on the day. The victim who seemed to have been targeted was raped in turns says residents who spoke to The New Telegraph.
The arrival of policemen had failed to save the corps member who is reportedly receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Tonye, a vigilante explained in a report published by The New Telegraph that the law enforcement officers were worried about an ambush by the suspected robbers due to a thick darkness noticed in the early hours of the day.
Dare, an 18-year-old man who attempted to rape a baby decided to bite the infant when its mother walked in on him.
This happened in Alagbado, Lagos, where the suspect was tortured by a mob.
Serial rapist bites his 3-yr-old victim after being caught . . A serial rapist has been arrested, following his fresh attempt to defile a 3 years old girl along AIT road, Alagbado, Lagos . . The 18-year-old suspect identified as Dare, was caught in the act yesterday and he bit the little girl upon been caught by the mother. When asked by he bit and attempted to rape the girl, he blamed the devil. . . According to reports, Dare raped a 7-year-old recently, but narrowly escaped upon being caught. He came back again yesterday to rape another little girl, before meeting his Waterloo. He was later handed over to the police after a thorough beating.
The group forced a confession from Dare whose movement was hindered because he was tied with a rope.
A post published via Instagram today confirmed that he has been handed over to the police.