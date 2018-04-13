Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home

news

In Badagry, Lagos, a suspected thief, Yusuf, chose to rape a woman who didn't have enough money after visiting her residence to rob.

According to reports, the suspect who was nabbed on Thursday, April 12, 2018, confirmed that he drives a truck in the day but robs on evenings.

The cry of his victim, Mrs. Akanbi, however led to a botched operation.

“I woke up around 1a.m. to find an unknown person in my kitchen with a knife.

"Unknown to me, he had been to my bedroom where he collected my phone and the only N100 I had at home.

"Immediately I asked who he was, he grabbed my hand and dragged me outside, threatening to kill me if I raised alarm.

"On the way out, I discovered that the gate was opened, including my door. I begged him not to hurt me, that the only thing I had was the N100 note and my phone.

"To my shock, he said I should allow him have sex with me quietly, since I had no money. At that point, I ran out and called for help.

"It was then I realised that my neighbour, whose house the suspect had earlier gone to, were looking for the intruder.

"He was eventually caught and handed over to the policemen at Badagry Division," the victim stated in a report compiled by Vanguard News.

Husband made to watch as thieves gang rape wife in Cross River

A protest organized by some women in Cross River state has ensured the arrest of a gang of thieves who raped a woman while her husband watched.

According to reports, the group visited an Okuni Ikom farm on Monday, November 6, 2017, where they stole bags of cocoa.

They capped the heist by taking turns to sleep with the female victim.

Over 1000 women from the Okuni community reportedly took to the street to speak against the act labeled as "barbaric".

Members of the gang have been apprehended following an earlier release.

Dr. Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner of Health and colleague, Dr. Betta Edu, the Director General of the state's Primary Healthcare Development Agency confirmed this.

Pressure has been mounted on the Attorney General of Cross River State, Joe Abang, who has been urged to conduct a speedy prosecution of the suspects.