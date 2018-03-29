Lagos State Govt. staff nabbed with 3 human skulls in Kwara

news

The police in Kwara have arrested a man, Mr. Suleiman Ajenifuja, who was found with three human skulls .

State commissioner, Mr, Ado Lawan, confirmed this while parading the suspect alongside other criminals.

Ajenifuja who works as a sweeper with the Lagos State Government was apprehended on Monday, March 26, 2018.

He reportedly embarked on a journey to Ilorin in order to meet with an Alfa believed to have the power to make him rich.

His journey was soon cut short following a search by highway security operatives.

“I am a tailor, but I also work with the Lagos State Government as a street sweeper from 11pm to 2am.

"While I was working one night, I saw a bag containing these things (the skulls). I initially wanted to drop the bag, but someone told me that the skulls could be used for some things.

“I contacted one of the boys that we usually talk together, named Saheed, and he gave me the Alfa’s phone number. When I called the Alfa, he told me to come to Ilorin. I have never been to Ilorin before, but he asked me to alight at a particular place where he would come to pick me.

“He had earlier asked me what I wanted to do with the items and I told him that I wanted what would bring more people to my shop," the suspect aged 32 told newsmen.

Police arrest man with 7 human skulls in Kwara

A suspected ritualist, Olayinka Abbas Akeem, has been arrested and paraded by the Kwara State Police Command with seven human skulls said to have been exhumed from a cemetery.

Punch Newspaper reports that Akeem was arrested along Ilorin-AjaseIpo road with a sack containing the human skulls by policemen on a stop and search operation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawan Ado, said on interrogation, the suspect confessed that himself and his friend identified as Tunde aka Bante, exhumed the human parts from a cemetery located at Igbo Owu community in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

CP Ado said Akeem further confessed that Bante lured him into exhuming the corpses with the belief that using human parts for ritual is the surest way of making fast money.

The CP added that while Akeem was apprehended by the police, Bante took to his heels and he is currently on the run while all efforts are being made to track him down and bring him to justice.