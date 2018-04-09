Lagos cab man in trouble after passenger dies in vehicle

news

A Lagos cab man got in a sticky situation in Ojota after a passenger named Muyibi died in his vehicle on Friday, April 6, 2018.

The deceased was discovered in the backseat where he had drawn his last breath.

He died shortly after withdrawing a sum of N100,200.

A resident of the Ojota community revealed to Punch News on a condition of anonymity how things developed at the scene of tragedy.

“The driver had picked some other passengers along the way, and they had all paid and dropped off at their various bus stops.

“When the victim did not respond when they got to the terminus, the driver parked the cab to rouse him, but he was cold.

"The driver raised the alarm, which drew the attention of commuters and passersby to the scene. People checked him and discovered that the man was dead," the witness said.

For the cab driver, the idea of having a dead man at the back of his car seat wasn't so much appetizing.

Mukaila Bankole, the chairman of the cab drivers association in Ojota confirmed that the event was a scary one for the subject who raised alarm following the shocking discovery.

A crowd of pedestrians gathered around him as a result. The police reportedly let go of him but refused to release his cab.

“It happened around 3pm on Friday. The man went to withdraw some money in UBA.

"The Ogudu Divisional Police Officer was compassionate; she pitied the cab driver, who had become jittery.

"Although the man was not detained, his cab was impounded at the station pending when the deceased’s family would show up,” narrated Bankole.

