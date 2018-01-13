Home > Gist > Metro >

Kidnappers release Monarchs wife, principal

In Bayelsa Monarch’s wife, principal regain freedom 25 days after – Family

Mr Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family, said the duo were set free on Thursday.

  • Published:
Security forces kill suspected notorious kidnapper, Wani play

DSS Officials

(newsdesk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mrs Tina Inegbagha wife of the Paramount Ruler Of Ayakoro Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa and Mr Egbele Jack, a school principal have been released by their captors, 25 days after they were kidnapped.

They were abducted by gunmen in Ayakoro on December 16, 2017.

Mr Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday said the duo were set free on Thursday.

The paramount leader said that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure their release.

The kidnappers had demanded N100 Million and reduced to N30 and N5 Million as ransome.

Also, confirming his wife’s release, the paramount Ruler, Mr Righteous Inegbagha expressed deep appreciation to God and the people who contributed in prayers, cash and kind to facilitate the freedom of the two victims.

He also appealed to the kidnappers to repent from their nefarious act.

Narrating their experience both the wife of the ruler, Tina, and Jack expressed happiness and thanked God for their release.

According to them the kidnappers treated them well.

NAN reports that on December 18, 2017, the police said that it was investigation the incident.

Police Commissioner Asuquo Amba, told newsmen that following the recent upsurge  of violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had sent a special squad to compliment the efforts of the command to combat crimes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Good Luck Engineer ejected by landlady emerges N20m lottery winnerbullet
2 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
3 Emir of Kano Monarch's son resumes duty as a policemanbullet

Related Articles

Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband
Don Wani Notorious crimelord was a product of the society he grew up in
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting
Incest Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Pablo Ayodeji How 'Bambiala Twitter' has taken away our last thread of social media innocence

Metro

Mavrodi Mondial Movement (MMM)
MMM Platform set to launch its own cryptocurrency
An H&M store in Johannesburg
In South Africa Youths vandalize H&M shop over racist ad campaign
A man beating his wife
Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
School girls from The Archbishop Porter High School.
In Ghana River god bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays