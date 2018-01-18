Kemi Olunloyo claims Pastor Ibiyeomie has led her to Christ

news

Months after her run-in with Salvation Ministries' Pastor David Ibiyeomie, controversial blogger Kemi Olunloyo claims that Pastor David Ibiyeomie has led her to Jesus Christ.

The controversial social media commentator made the claims amidst tears at Pastor Ibiyeomie's church in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, amidst tears, in the presence of hundreds of worshippers.

You may remember that the blogger, who is known as a vehement critic of Nigerian pastors, got embroiled in a lawsuit after she made accusations directed at Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the General Overseer of the Salvation Ministries.

Accusations and Claims

Chief among her claims was that Pastor Ibiyeomie had been involved in sexual affairs with an unnamed actress.

This led to her arrest on March 14, 2017, in Ibadan where she resides.

Olunloyo was however granted bail by Chief Magistrate, Alatuwo Elkanah Fubara, but was later sent back to prison due to her inability to meet conditions set for her release.

Since her eventual release on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, Miss Olunloyo had kept a relatively low profile . That is, until she showed up in Port Harcourt.

Speaking in front of the congregation at Salvation Minsitries, the controversial blogger claimed that Pastor Ibiyeomie had led her to God after their well-publicised run-in.

"Pastor Ibiyeomie ministered to me, privately in his office", she told the audience, "He blessed me, and led me to Christ".

Taking it all back

The controversial blogger backtracked on her claims and allegations made against Pastor Ibiyeomie, stating that she had ulterior motives.

"I told him that the devil used Eve, the snake. Somebody used me to genuinely destroy men of God", she continued.

She also said that it was unfair and wrong that the allegations she made about Pastor Ibiyeomie were blown out of proportion considering her claim was "something that didn't even happen, something that wasn't even there"

With hand raised, she declared that whoever was responsible for it would be dealt with mercilessly by God.

Rounding off, Miss Olunloyo added, "Thank you everybody. I'm part of you now".

The controversial figure then stepped down the podium to kneel before Pastor Ibiyeomie's wife and then embrace the pastor himself.

This will come as a shock to persons who are more than familiar with the no-holds-barred, ruthless personality that Miss Olunloyo has become infamous for.