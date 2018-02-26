Home > Gist > Metro >

Information minister mocked for blazer on 'Agbada' outfit

Lai Mohammed Information minister mocked for blazer on 'Agbada' outfit

Lai Mohammed's unique outfit inspired negative comments directed at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Lai Mohammed came under criticism for rocking a blazer on a traditional 'Agbada' outfit.

Lai Mohammed came under criticism for rocking a blazer on a traditional 'Agbada' outfit.

Online trolls have made a mockery of Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who rocked a blazer on 'Agbada' on a visit to the Real Madrid stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Comments circulating Twitter suggests displeasure concerning the unique outfit of the government representative who was captured in a group picture with some associates at the Bernabeu.

The attire seemed a thing of embarrassment to Nigerians who used the opportunity to take a jibe at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, tagged as a clueless setup of individuals.

Perhaps the perceived incompetence of the government in areas relating to managing the economy and providing security offered the motivation for the witty remarks.

Man in transit spotted rocking Yoruba Gucci cap

A man captured sitting in a bus has been spotted rocking a Yoruba cap with the Gucci imprint boldly written on it.

The multi-coloured head wear brought attention to how much the global fashion brand is coveted among Nigerians.

In the case of highly expensive designer wears, a number of cases where people put on an adulterated version of an outfit have been witnessed.

Gucci has over the years managed to elevate itself from being just a clothing line to a brand that has inspired interests from world celebrities including those in Nigeria.

Apart from their admirable artistic skills which has fetched them so much money, prominent Nigerian entertainers have patronized the designer as a show-off to prove the extent of their wealth.

This has ensured their membership in the Gucci Gang, a privilege only open to those with an ability to handle the financial requirement needed to wear dresses produced by the expensive designer.

