India's Prince Singh Gohil offers free shelter to homosexuals

India's gay prince, Manvendra Singh Gohil, offered free shelter to some underprivileged homosexuals by welcoming them to his 15-acre palace.

In the year 2006, Gohil came out as gay, an action that received disapproval from his parents who reportedly disowned him. This has however not deterred him from pursuing agendas that will bring about a friendly environment for people of LGBTQ status.

The prince expressed to IBTimes his experiences which involved how realized that he was gay and his commitment regarding offering support to people like him.

"Around the age of 12 or 13, when I was undergoing sexual maturity, I thought I'm attracted to the same sex and not opposite.

"I knew there was something different about me, but I didn't know why I was feeling different to others. There was a conflict in myself that was different but at the time I didn't realise I was gay.

"If I could undergo these problems then any other gay person could face a similar situation.

"In India we have a family system and we are mentally conditioned to be with our parents. The moment you try to come out you are told you'll be thrown out and society will boycott you. You become a social outcast. A lot of people are financially dependent on their parents.

"I want to give people social and financial empowerment, so eventually people who want to come out won't be affected. They will have their own social security system. It won't make a difference if they are disinherited," Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil disclosed.

LGBTQ activism in Nigeria

In Nigeria's popular culture, the duo of UK-based Bisi Alimi, a gay rights activist and the 'Nigerian Barbie' Bobrisky, are the main attention.

They have been connected on numerous occasions to controversies related to their bid to get equal freedom for individuals who have unique sexual interests.

In 2017, Alimi criticized his countrymen over the hero's welcome given to homosexual CNN reporter, Richard Quest , who visited Nigeria at the time.

In what he terms as hypocrisy, Alimi expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on his personality. He wonders why such treatment was not directed at the English journalist.