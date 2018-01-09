Home > Gist > Metro >

India's Prince Singh Gohil offers free shelter to homosexuals

LGBTQ Kind Indian gay prince Singh Gohil, offers free shelter to underprivileged homosexuals

Gohil's hospitality lies in an interest to encourage people of diverse sexuality to be confident enough to declare their status.

  • Published:
Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil. play

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil.

(Deccan Chronicle)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

India's gay prince, Manvendra Singh Gohil, offered free shelter to some underprivileged homosexuals by welcoming them to his 15-acre palace.

In the year 2006, Gohil came out as gay, an action that received disapproval from his parents who reportedly disowned him. This has however not deterred him from pursuing agendas that will bring about a friendly environment for people of LGBTQ status.

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, having an interaction with Khloe Kardashian and her step-sister, Kendall Jenner. play

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, having an interaction with Khloe Kardashian and her step-sister, Kendall Jenner.

(T2 Online)

 

The prince expressed to IBTimes his experiences which involved how realized that he was gay and his commitment regarding offering support to people like him.

"Around the age of 12 or 13, when I was undergoing sexual maturity, I thought I'm attracted to the same sex and not opposite.

"I knew there was something different about me, but I didn't know why I was feeling different to others. There was a conflict in myself that was different but at the time I didn't realise I was gay.

"If I could undergo these problems then any other gay person could face a similar situation.

"In India we have a family system and we are mentally conditioned to be with our parents. The moment you try to come out you are told you'll be thrown out and society will boycott you. You become a social outcast. A lot of people are financially dependent on their parents.

"I want to give people social and financial empowerment, so eventually people who want to come out won't be affected. They will have their own social security system. It won't make a difference if they are disinherited," Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil disclosed.

LGBTQ activism in Nigeria

In Nigeria's popular culture, the duo of UK-based Bisi Alimi, a gay rights activist and the 'Nigerian Barbie' Bobrisky, are the main attention.

They have been connected on numerous occasions to controversies related to their bid to get equal freedom for individuals who have unique sexual interests.

Bisi Alimi, the face of an angelic troublemaker play

Bisi Alimi, the face of an angelic troublemaker

(Pulse)

 

In 2017, Alimi criticized his countrymen over the hero's welcome given to homosexual CNN reporter, Richard Quest, who visited Nigeria at the time.

ALSO READ: Gay rights activist criticizes Nigerians for welcoming Richard Quest

In what he terms as hypocrisy, Alimi expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on his personality. He wonders why such treatment was not directed at the English journalist.

Alimi, who got married in 2016 to his British lover, Anthony has taken any opportunity presented to him in lashing at those who have negative opinion about his sexuality.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Knows No Bounds Check out this lovely wedding photo of dwarf and...bullet
2 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for...bullet
3 Aeroplane Konji Indian man dips hand in female passenger's...bullet

Related Articles

Bestiality 15-yr-old teenage boy arrested for copulating with goat
Bobrisky 'Idris tried to kill me with juju'- Toyin Lawani
Strange Things 2 lesbian pastors tie the knot in the US [Photos]
Sodomy Court remands man in jail over rape of 4-yr-old boy
Bobrisky Ghanaian gay man attacks Nigerian Male-Barbie
Bobrisky 'If you want to live as a gay man, get a rich lover' - Bleaching expert advises homosexuals
Wasted Life Congolese gay man dies of anal cancer [Graphic Photos]
Unnatural Love Ghanaian lesbians tie the knot in Holland [Photos]

Metro

 
In Abuja Man docked for alleged criminal breach of trust
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Abuja Court jails scavenger for criminal trespass
A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor
Incest Father, brother in court over alleged rape of daughter
Nigeria police logo
In Lagos Court jails 22-year-old man for attempting to steal