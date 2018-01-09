Home > Gist > Metro >

In The Bag :  5 suspects arraigned over alleged N21.2m jewellery theft, break-in

  Published:
Five people including a woman who allegedly conspired to steal property worth  N21.2 million, were on Monday, January 8, docked at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Patience Ubi, 28; Ofem Oyipa, 25; Abdulahi Jibril, 43; Mukaila Hussein, 65; and Friday Smith, 25, had appeared on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen items.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Dec. 19, 2017 at 9.00 a.m., at an apartment in Ajose Adeogun St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that Jennifer Obi, a house-help to Mr and Mrs Michael Otu, was alleged to have given information to Ubi and Oyipa on how they could burgle her boss’s apartment.

He said that the accused carried out the operation while the Otus were away and stole various goods.

The prosecutor quoting the Otus said that the items stolen include: watches valued at N8 million, gold jewellery and necklaces valued at N10 million, weddings rings worth N3 million, and N204,000 cash,  all totaling N21.2 million.

The prosecutor also told the court that Obi was at present at large

The prosecutor also said that Jibril and Husseni had been charged for dishonestly receiving stolen items from Ubi and Oyipa.

He added that Smith, a security guard with the Otus , would face trial for not preventing the accused from stealing the above mentioned goods from the Otus’ house.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offences contravene Sections 307, 328, 410 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Oluyemisi Adelaja admitted Ubi and Oyipa to a bail of N1 million each, while Jibril and Hussein were granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Adelaja also admitted Smith to a bail of N300,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until February 7 for mention. 

