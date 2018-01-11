In Minna :  Court remands man over alleged armed robbery

Home > Gist > Metro >

German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 19-year-old man, Adamu Musa in prison custody over alleged armed robbery.

Musa was docked on two-count charge of criminal trespass and armed robbery, contrary to sections 298 and 348 of the penal code.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Danladi, said Musa committed the offences at Maitumbi area of Minna at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2017.

According to him, Musa Mohammed reported the matter at A Division Police Office Minna on Dec.23, 2017.

Danladi said the complainant was sleeping in his room with his brother at Maitumbi area of Minna when Musa invaded the house at about 3 a.m. with a sharp knife.

He added that Musa robbed the victims of their three TECNO phones valued at N47,000 and escaped.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was later arrested and the three phones were recovered from him.

When the charges were read to him, Musa pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor, thereafter, prayed the court to try him summarily in line with Section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, the Magistrate, Maryam Kings in her ruling, adjourned hearing in the case until Feb. 5 to enable the police to correct charges against the defendant. 

