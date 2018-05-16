Home > Gist > Metro >

I did not kill my estranged wife – Civil servant accused

In Abuja I did not kill my estranged wife – Civil servant accused of murder tells court

Aiyedogbon, approached the Court, seeking N10 billion as damages in a defamation suit instituted against controversial Lagos lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, who accused him of murdering his wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Lagos State High Court play

A Lagos State High Court

(Total Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A retired civil servant David Aiyedogbon on Wednesday, told an FCT High Court, Apo that he did not murder his estranged wife, Charity.

Aiyedogbon, approached the Court, seeking N10 billion as damages in a defamation suit instituted against controversial Lagos lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, who accused him of murdering his wife.

Testifying before Justice Peter Kekemeke of the FCT High Court, Aiyedogbon said he was away in Istanbul, Turkey when his daughter Juliet, called him over the phone to inform him of his estranged wife’s disappearance in May, 2016.

He said that upon returning to Nigeria, he made great efforts to find his former wife.

I asked my daughter to report the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station‎ and she also wrote a petition to the Commisoner of Police which he followed up immediately he returned to Nigeria,” he said.

‎‎Aiyedogbon’s counsel, Tony Ogbulafor had tendered a DVD containing a video of  Ugwuronye, founder of Due Process Advocate group on facebook, telling the public that Aiyedogbon killed his wife, Charity.

When asked if there he had any conflict over a property with his missing wife, he and his estranged wife were shareholders in Charvid Nigerian Limited.

I did not have a personal conflict with his estranged wife but she only sought for the dissolution of the said company.

“We were married for 26 years and separated in May 29, 2014 while she was declared missing in May 2016.

“Mr Ugwuronye could not produce any evidence that I murdered my former wife. I filed this suit against the defendant for him to present to the court his overwhelming evidence of  why he  called me a murderer,” he said.

 After listening to the testimony, Justice Kekemeke, adjourned the matter until June 28 for continuation of cross examination and hearing. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Video Pastor fondles his manhood as congregants wave their pantiesbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Victims Of Circumstance Robbery attack on Union bank Ekiti leaves...bullet

Related Articles

World Supreme court rules for death row inmate betrayed by his lawyer
World Sylvia Plath, a postwar poet unafraid to confront her own despair
Is It By Force? Man loses 17-year-old marriage for raping wife
Enough Is Enough "My husband releases sperm on floor during intercourse", woman tells court
Devil In Disguise Driver arrested for killing wife, cutting body into pieces
Prince Eke 'Muma Gee was never ready for marriage' - actor speaks on divorce
2 Sides Of A Coin Zenith Bank manager sacked for beating wife states own story
The Fear Of Women... Woman pays assassins N500K to kill husband
Domestic Violence Woman cries out after ex-husband brutalizes her in front of their son
You Know I’m Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Love is still shacking Toyin Aimakhu and Adeniyi Johnson

Metro

Femi Otedola in a molue bus.
Femi Otedola Billionaire takes 'molue' bus ride from Sango to Agege
Woman suffering from an abusive marriage is confused about the way out.
Needing Love Woman deprived of good sex by husband feels in bondage
Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months unnoticed
Busted Secret squatter lives in woman's house with her for 6 months without her knowledge
Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player
Petty Thief Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player