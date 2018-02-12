How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon

news

In Enugu, Nigeria, a woman alleged to be a teacher became the center of attention following her act, blinding bank customers on a queue with a nylon while attempting to make a cash withdrawal from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The action lady of the moment appeared in a picture wearing a yellow T-shirt, handbag firmly fitted on her head while holding the black receptacle with her left hand.

Social media users joked that what seemed like a planned behaviour was possibly the subject's self invented way of protecting her bank details expected to safeguard against hacking and existing financial crimes.

Nigeria, just like all countries, has embraced the technological advancement that has accompanied the age of the millennial. However, some innocent citizens have bore the brunt of minimal alertness, often found to be the reason when a heist has been pulled.

Perhaps this explains why the unnamed woman took up an extreme measure in a bid to keep her private information. This has however earned her jeers on Twitter . Where else?

"Man must safeguard the little in hand especially in this present Government.

"Do you know how hard it is to make N100 in Nigeria lately? Even the police are busy killing people for N100. Nigerians have never been this low," - @Sasalite

"Awwww, you can tell she really worked for her money. Before bad youth dem come n steal what she has toiled for," - @Rougex

"I think she got tired of carrying her heavy hand bag while on the queue, so placed it on her head to relieve herself and when she got to the ATM she was loosing balance and to prevent the bag from falling off she supported it with the left hand in which she had the poly bag," - @Yewandequeen

Some users offered comments considered a direct response to some of the issues Nigerians face in their country, which includes abuse by policemen who are reportedly responsible for a number of civilian deaths.