Home > Gist > Metro >

How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon

ATM How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon

The woman's action has generated conversations on Twitter, where social media users tried to explain her behaviour.

  • Published:
A teacher blocks the view of bank customers while trying to make a cash withdrawal. play

A teacher blocks the view of bank customers while trying to make a cash withdrawal.

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Enugu, Nigeria, a woman alleged to be a teacher became the center of attention following her act, blinding bank customers on a queue with a nylon while attempting to make a cash withdrawal from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The action lady of the moment appeared in a picture wearing a yellow T-shirt, handbag firmly fitted on her head while holding the black receptacle with her left hand.

Social media users joked that what seemed like a planned behaviour was possibly the subject's self invented way of protecting her bank details expected to safeguard against hacking and existing financial crimes.

Nigeria, just like all countries, has embraced the technological advancement that has accompanied the age of the millennial. However, some innocent citizens have bore the brunt of minimal alertness, often found to be the reason when a heist has been pulled.

How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon play How Enugu teacher blinded bank customers with nylon (The Quint)

 

Perhaps this explains why the unnamed woman took up an extreme measure in a bid to keep her private information. This has however earned her jeers on Twitter. Where else?

"Man must safeguard the little in hand especially in this present Government.

"Do you know how hard it is to make N100 in Nigeria lately? Even the police are busy killing people for N100. Nigerians have never been this low," - @Sasalite

"Awwww, you can tell she really worked for her money. Before bad youth dem come n steal what she has toiled for," - @Rougex

"I think she got tired of carrying her heavy hand bag while on the queue, so placed it on her head to relieve herself and when she got to the ATM she was loosing balance and to prevent the bag from falling off she supported it with the left hand in which she had the poly bag," - @Yewandequeen

ALSO READ: Policeman assaults civilian for proclaiming rights on ATM queue

Some users offered comments considered a direct  response to some of the issues Nigerians face in their country, which includes abuse by policemen who are reportedly responsible for a number of civilian deaths.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Believe It Or Not Snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at Benue officebullet
2 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA test...bullet
3 JAMB Nigerians react to 'money swallowing' mystery snakebullet

Related Articles

Haunted by Ghosts Kenyan man can't sleep without a woman for fear of demonic attack
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
'Magun' Native doctor fails to separate married man who got stuck during sex with girlfriend
Light Out Young man dies mysteriously after birthday celebration
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip
Konji Na Bastard Man rapes stolen hens to death

Metro

Lauren who expressed a disinterest in having sex was born with a condition known as hypopituitarism.
Holy Holy The unique life of a woman who got pregnant without having sex
Newborn struggles to walk shortly after birth
Extraordinary Minutes old baby shocks midwives by walking [Video]
Simon Loius and Mary Emmanuelle
Let Down After donating kidney, woman turns down man's proposal
Dance To The Music Driver appears in court for reckless driving, killing 7