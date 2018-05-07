High-heeled shoe causes headache for slay queen at music event

Home > Gist > Metro >

Efforts made by her company helped a lady who was battling an uncomfortable outing at the Headies.

A lady was captured dealing with her a bad evening while attending The Headies 2018. play

A lady was captured dealing with her a bad evening while attending The Headies 2018.

(Instablog9ja)
A lady who attended the Headies 2018, was captured in a video as she dealt with a headache caused by her high-heeled shoe.

The young woman, described as a "Slay mama" in an Instagram post shared by Instablog9ja on Sunday, May 6, 2018, was seen leaning on a female company at a parking lot.

play High-heeled shoe causes headache for slay queen who attended music event (Pulse)

 

While leaning on a bus, the latter, who wore an orange dress, proceeded to help her unbuckle the troubling footwear.

A couple who passed by as she battled with the situation threw a glance in amusement.

 

The mini drama ended when she was able to remove the shoes.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Man in transit spotted rocking Yoruba Gucci cap

A man captured sitting in a bus has been spotted rocking a Yoruba cap with the Gucci imprint boldly written on it.

The multi-coloured head wear brought attention to how much the global fashion brand is coveted among Nigerians. In the case of highly expensive designer wears, a number of cases where people put on an adulterated version of an outfit have been witnessed.

Starboy’s homecoming Lagos concert is the best Christmas gift, ever! play

“I will sign you to Starboy, from today you are my artist. I will first give you N10 million to start off and clean up, and we will record,” Wizkid said to young Ahmed at his homecoming concert.

(Pulse)

 

Gucci has over the years managed to elevate itself from being just a clothing line to a brand that has inspired interests from world celebrities including those in Nigeria.

Apart from their admirable artistic skills which has fetched them so much money, prominent Nigerian entertainers have patronized the designer as a show-off to prove the extent of their wealth.

This has ensured their membership in the Gucci Gang, a privilege only open to those with an ability to handle the financial requirement needed to wear dresses produced by the expensive designer.

Celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Patoranking, Davido and Wizkid have been spotted wearing various outfits designed by Gucci but the latter has gained more attention than the others.

Patoranking rocking a shirt designed by Gucci. play

Patoranking rocking a shirt designed by Gucci.

(Press)

 

In his December 2017, held musical event "Wizkid: The Concert", the singer rocked a dress similar to one Michael Jackson wore during his prime. Wiz's version reportedly cost N1.4m when converted from the original sum, $3,950.

Like most things considered generally appealing, the outfit got the attention of fans who expressed their desire to cop the wear in various comments on Twitter.

 

ALSO READ: Wizkid shines at his concert in Gucci jumper worth N1.4m

 

 

