It was indeed a glorious exit for a Trinidad & Tobago car dealer and real estate agent, Sheron Sukhdeo, who was buried with flashy chains and a pair of Timberland boots upon his death.

The deceased, described as a "good soul" by mourners was killed in front of his grandmother's residence on Easter Monday , April 1, 2018.

This was a sad event for his loved ones who made sure to make his burial a grand occasion though rumoured to have received his wealth from dishonest dealings.

A yard full of luxury cars, wrist decorated with jewelries appeared to be evidence of his worth in earthly riches.

Tears flow as fiancé collapses beside lover's coffin during burial

Flood of sad emotions have welcomed the death of an Ebonyi State University (EBSU) undergraduate, Nkwuda Aloysius whose fiancé, Miss Catherine Nwankaego, was pictured kneeling beside a coffin containing his corpse.

According to Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the deceased died in a motor accident on Sunday, January 28, 2018. He was buried six days after in Ndiofoke Amagu Ikwo, his hometown, report says.

A Facebook user , Ibeabuchi Jonathan posted photos of the burial along with a tribute to Aloysius, who prior to his death studied Public Administration in EBSU.

He was in his third year before his sad passing.

"Miss Catherine nwankaego paying her last respect to his lovely and caring boyfriend late master NKWUDA ALOYSIUS{A.K.A,ALYBOI/DON SWAGGER,} a 300level public administration student of ebonyi state university dead you're wicked.

"Alyboi is hard for me to say rest in perfect peace of the Lord Amen. EBSU will miss you! Public administration will miss you! Ikwo noyo will miss you! Nais will miss you! You're fiance miss Catherine will miss you! We can't question God for God knows the best Goodnight," writes Jonathan.

Also displayed on Jonathan's Facebook page were pictures from a burial procession organized for the deceased.