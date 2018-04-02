Home > Gist > Metro >

Deeper Life pastor sliced in two after Easter retreat

A Bible laid still beside the upper body of a Deeper Life pastor who was killed while returning from an Easter Monday retreat.

In Anambra, Nigeria,  Pastor Ekwulu Mmili of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has been sliced in two following an accident which led to his death.

The deceased was returning from an Easter retreat according to local media.

He died on Monday, April 1, 2018, shortly after a Toyota Camry vehicle hit a motorcycle he was riding on.

Mmili was cut in halves following the impact of the hit.

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

The miraculous survival of her sister who was involved in a nasty car accident has made a woman, Joy Joseph, offer thanks to God.

A video shared on Facebook showed a massive wreckage involving a God Is Good (GIG) bus enroute Benin and another vehicle.

According to Joseph who is Law degree undergraduate at the University of Benin, her sister had just arrived Nigerian following a trip abroad.

"So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there.

"Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done... 

"She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

"I can't even describe how grateful I am right now.

"When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos," writes Joy Joseph.

