God bans menstruating girls from crossing river on Tuesdays

In Ghana God bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays

The ban has inspired raised brows from children's rights activists who feel the development is a hindrance to learning.

  • Published:
School girls from The Archbishop Porter High School.

School girls from The Archbishop Porter High School.

(Buzz Ghana)
The River Ofin god in Ghana has reportedly banned menstruating school girls from crossing on Tuesdays.

This instruction has generated reactions from children's activists who are concerned that the instruction might prevent the affected students from going to school, reports the BBC.

The River Ofin is located in Buabenso, Ghana.

The River Ofin is located in Buabenso, Ghana.

(Research Gate)

 

Shamima Muslim Alhassan, a Unicef's menstrual hygiene ambassador told BBC Pidgin that the order is a hindrance to girls' rights to education.

"It seems the gods are really powerful aren't they?"

"Sometimes I think that we need to ask for some form of accountability from these gods who continue to bar a lot of things from happening, to account for how they have used the tremendous power that we have given them," the Unicef representative said with a bit of sarcasm in her statement.

The regard for myths and taboos in Africa has sometimes slowed down its development.

The regard for myths and taboos in Africa has sometimes slowed down its development.

(African Travel Market Magazine)

ALSO READ: Superstitious Nigerians need to get out of jail created by their minds

Ashanti regional minister, Kwamena Duncan, made comments suggesting an imminent solution to the issue.

The restriction which affects those living around the River Ofin is part of the common problems that has defined an Africa where taboos and myths seem to blossom.

