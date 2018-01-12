God bans menstruating girls from crossing river on Tuesdays

news

The River Ofin god in Ghana has reportedly banned menstruating school girls from crossing on Tuesdays.

This instruction has generated reactions from children's activists who are concerned that the instruction might prevent the affected students from going to school, reports the BBC.

Shamima Muslim Alhassan, a Unicef's menstrual hygiene ambassador told BBC Pidgin that the order is a hindrance to girls' rights to education.

"It seems the gods are really powerful aren't they?"

"Sometimes I think that we need to ask for some form of accountability from these gods who continue to bar a lot of things from happening, to account for how they have used the tremendous power that we have given them," the Unicef representative said with a bit of sarcasm in her statement.

Ashanti regional minister, Kwamena Duncan, made comments suggesting an imminent solution to the issue.