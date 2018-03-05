Home > Gist > Metro >

RRS arrests father, son for selling tramadol, others to students

Family Business RRS arrests father, son for selling drugs to students

The suspects were reportedly arrested following reports from Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs.

  Published:
Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad arrested a fake lawyer at the Ojo Magistrate's Court.

(Premium Times)
Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested a father and his son for selling illicit drugs to secondary and primary school pupils in Itire, Lagos State.

Instablog9ja reports that Ibrahim Sheu, 40, and Franku Ibrahim, 23, were reportedly arrested following reports from Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia [Video]

The suspects, Ibrahim Sheu, 40, and Franku Ibrahim, 23

(instagram)

 

Amongst the drugs caught on the suspect, Tramadol which has recently proven to be the Nigerian youth's go-to illicit drug.

The rise of illicit drugs among Nigerians

In March 2016, the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency discovered a super laboratory for the illicit production of methamphetamine located at Asaba, Delta.

The laboratory had the capacity of producing between 3,000kg and 4,000kg of methamphetamine per production cycle.

In the 80s and the 90s, Nigeria was mostly a trafficking point for narcotics from South American cartels who wanted to smuggle drugs to Europe. Nigeria's security system was poor which made it ideal to move drugs.

If your kid's feeling under the weather, check the label on his meds before giving him a dose. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just restricted the use of codeine (to treat pain and cough) and tramadol (for pain) in children under 12. They also recommended against their use for kids 12 to 18 who are obese or who have sleep apnea. The FDA made these changes because the drugs have been shown to slow breathing or make breathing more difficult, and those effects have ben more pronounced in young kids.

(Photograph by Getty Images)

 

The situation has grown worse. Nigeria is still a trafficking point but now we have turned into a country who produces and consumes these drugs.

Cartels in South America produce meth in Nigeria because of cheap labour and poor security network. Nigerians don't just move cocaine anymore, they now consume it. The expensive nature of the drug makes sure its clientele is mostly the rich and wealthy.

While cocaine isn't accessible to the middle class, drugs such as codeine, Refnol and Tramadol are. They are easily accessible on the streets of Lagos despite the best efforts of the government. The Federal Government is still using kid gloves to deal with drug abuse.

Tramadol: Our go to illicit drug

Painkillers are all the rave for recreational drug users the world over nowadays; in Nigeria, the favourite of them is tramadol, an over the counter pain medication that is at the fulcrum of a very present drug problem.

On Tuesday, Twitter user @KoloKennethK tweeted his account of a major drug bust involving billions of naira worth of Tramadol at Lagos’ Apapa Port.

39m tablets of Tramadol, worth N3bn with above prescription quantity per tablet seized at Apapa.”, the tweet read.

Tramadol is at the heart of Nigeria's drug problem.

(Pulse Nigeria )

 

As astounding as the figures are, it only confirms something that the thousands of empty drug tabs on the streets of cities like Lagos and Kano have been trying to tell us.

Nigeria’s drug problem is sufficiently documented, even though a walk through the streets will tell you a more vivid story.

Where conversations about drug abuse come up, fingers are most commonly pointed at marijuana and codeine.

Reports like the aforementioned tweet and emerging social trends show that we may have been wrong: Tramadol, a seemingly harmless drug sold over-the-counter to anyone with a buck, may be Nigeria’s problem drug.

What is Tramadol?

Tramadol is at the heart of Nigeria's drug problem

(eurogenerics)

 

Tramadol is an opioid analgesic. It is prescribed to treat moderate to moderately severe pain and is considered a safer alternative to other narcotic analgesics like hydrocodone, and methadone.

It is delivered in two forms. For medical purposes, such as surgeries or for severe pain, it is given as intravenously as an injection or passed as drips.

It is also sold in Nigeria as an over-the-counter medication in green capsules of between 50mg to 400mg.

ALSO READ: New documentary highlights drug culture among youths

Tramadol

(Tramadol )

 

When taken in pill form at high doses, some of its less desirous side-effects include nausea, diarrhoea, loss of appetite, and dry mouth.

In the inverse, tramadol can produce a euphoric high similar to another commonly abused opiate medication, oxycodone (OxyContin).

In addition to this high, it is also abused for the feeling of numbness from pain, lucidity and extreme alertness that it gives by heightening the senses.

The numbness that Tramadol brings is one of the main reasons why it has become a drug of choice. Users describe the feeling of being high on Tramadol as “forgetting everything that doesn’t matter”.

