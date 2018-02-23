Home > Gist > Metro >

Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape

Fulani herdsmen who are responsible for deaths in Nigeria's middle-belt attempted to rape a woman who threw a menstrual pad at them.

The herdsmen reportedly got distracted when a lady threw a blood-stained menstrual pad at them.

(Fotolia)
In Abraka, Delta State, a woman named Patricia Okpako has narrated how a blood-stained menstrual pad saved her from rape by herdsmen.

Fulani herdsmen have been accused of inflicting harm on innocent Nigerians and have often been engaged in land dispute. play Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape (Event Chronicles)

According to Okpako who spoke to Vanguard News in an interview, she was forced to present proof to the nomadic men who insisted on getting a confirmation to back up her claim of undergoing her menstrual flow.

“The herdsmen did not believe when I told them I was menstruating. As they insisted on seeing evidence, I brought out the bloody pad and threw it at them.

"It caused commotion among them. In the confusion that followed, I fled and escaped," the victim mentioned in a report.

Reprisal attack by herdsmen leaves Adamawa community littered with dead bodies

The mass killing of people following a clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State has facilitated scenes of horror.

Graphic images provided by Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) showed different sites littered with the bodies of community members. According to reports, the incident was a response to an earlier attack that took place on November 20, 2017.

Dead bodies from a reprisal attack carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

(LIB)

 

The recent massacre which took place yesterday, December, 4, 2017, in the Lawaru and Dong communities saw people, mostly men butchered.

It was a sharp contrast to a previous offensive that saw the killing of infants who had machete wounds on their heads.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

