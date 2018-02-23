Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape

news

In Abraka, Delta State, a woman named Patricia Okpako has narrated how a blood-stained menstrual pad saved her from rape by herdsmen .

According to Okpako who spoke to Vanguard News in an interview, she was forced to present proof to the nomadic men who insisted on getting a confirmation to back up her claim of undergoing her menstrual flow.

“The herdsmen did not believe when I told them I was menstruating. As they insisted on seeing evidence, I brought out the bloody pad and threw it at them.

"It caused commotion among them. In the confusion that followed, I fled and escaped," the victim mentioned in a report.

Reprisal attack by herdsmen leaves Adamawa community littered with dead bodies

The mass killing of people following a clash between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State has facilitated scenes of horror.

Graphic images provided by Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB) showed different sites littered with the bodies of community members. According to reports, the incident was a response to an earlier attack that took place on November 20, 2017.

The recent massacre which took place yesterday, December, 4, 2017, in the Lawaru and Dong communities saw people, mostly men butchered.

It was a sharp contrast to a previous offensive that saw the killing of infants who had machete wounds on their heads.