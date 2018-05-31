Drug addicts try to kill each other over party codeine

news

A video has captured two men as they engaged themselves in a brutal street fight over codeine .

This was revealed in a post shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Some pedestrians observed at the scene of the battle in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, were seen in an attempt to prevent more violence between the pair.

It was gathered that one of the aggressors had refused to give the other his share of codeine at a party both attended.

This resulted in a fight observed in the clip.