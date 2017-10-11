Home > Gist > Metro >

Deranged man murders father in Imo

Mental Case Deranged man murders father in Imo

A young man said to be mentally deranged has been arrested by the police in Imo State for beating his father to death.

  Published: 2017-10-11
Emmanuel Ekweogu murdered his father for trying to correct him play

Emmanuel Ekweogu murdered his father for trying to correct him

(Eastern Heartland)
A 28-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Ekweogu, has been arrested by the Imo State Police Command for allegedly using a shovel to beat his father, Ifeanyi Ekweogu, to death.

ALSO READ: "Son Of Dog: Man caught after killing father, buries him in shallow grave in Anambra"

According to Eastern Heartland News, the incident happened in Ugbelle community in Ideato South Local Government Area of the state on Monday, October 9, 2017, where the young man said to be mentally challenged, murdered his father because he corrected him.

It was gathered that the deceased had tried to stop Emmanuel from leaving the house with his mother’s bible which he intended to destroy but in annoyance, the suspect picked up a quarrel with his father.

In the process, he reportedly picked up a shovel with which he hit his father several times on the head leading to his death.

ALSO READ: "In Plateau: 18-yr-old man kills mother over 'disappearance' charm"

After killing his father, it was gathered that Emmanuel attempted to run away but was apprehended by the youths of the community after his mother raised an alarm. He was then tied up and handed over to the police and is now in detention as investigations have begun.

More

Son From Hell 22-yr-old man kills father, buries him in shallow grave
