Deported man takes it out on wife and almost cuts her head

A man who attempted to cut off his wife's head has been apprehended by the police. The victim's mother also suffered injuries.

  • Published:
(Shuttershock)
In Benin, Edo State,  Iyen Igiebor, a Nigerian man who was reportedly deported to the country has taken it out out on his wife.

The victim who is also battling to live through a machete attack, was ambushed alongside mother while returning from a market at Ikpoba Hill located in the capital.

Iyen Igiebor has been arrested by the police while his wife recovers at the hospital.

(Punch News)

 

According to Punch News, Igiebor had a fight with his wife who reportedly refused to move into a new apartment with him.

The returnee, who has been arrested by the police lived with his in-laws shortly after deportation report says.

“He asked the wife to follow him to a place to go and rent a place (apartment), but the woman said that she could not go to the area.

“The man asked why and they started fighting before the woman left. They have not seen each other for over two weeks and only he has been living in that place.

“The woman and the mother were coming back from the market at night, at about 9pm and did not know that the man was waiting for them.

“He wanted to cut off the woman’s head, but she defended herself with her hand and sustained a cut. He also injured his mother-in-law," a source told Punch.

A petition on behalf of the victims has been submitted to the police by their lawyer, Mr. Jefferson Uwoghiren.

In the document contained a request urging a prompt prosecution of the suspect.

