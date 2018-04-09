Home > Gist > Metro >

Deadly kidnappers order Rivers chief to surrender bank account or die

A traditional chief in Rivers State has been forced to a deep state of fear following death threats by suspected kidnappers.

Deep scars on the back of a Rivers State traditional chief offered hints on the gruesome harm that may befall him should he disobey a list of instructions given by kidnappers.

A group of kidnappers has advised a Rivers State traditional chief, Goodluck Umetor, against blocking his bank account or risk being killed.

This was confirmed in a Punch News report published on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Umetor, who has a chieftaincy title in the Ndele community was recently released by his captors who expressed that his circumstance could have been extreme and gotten to a level of death.

The traditional chief whose family paid a sum of N1 million for his release got kidnapped on Monday, April 2, 2018.

He told Punch News that the abductors gave him machete cuts on the head and other parts of his body.

“They warned me that I should not block the (bank) accounts and said that they would be withdrawing money at will. They said if I block the (bank) accounts that they will come after me again.

“The kidnappers also threatened to kill me if I try to give their identity to anyone. The gunmen took me on a journey inside a deep forest. They dragged me after blindfolding me and we trekked a long distance before we arrived their base.

“They said they were hired to assassinate me, but later changed their mind to collect ransom and free me. They inflicted machete cuts on my head, back and other parts of my body. They collected all my four ATM cards and sent somebody to go and withdraw money from my account before collecting additional N1m from my family,” the chief told Punch.

A spokesperson for the state police, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that commissioner, Mr. Zaki Ahmed in on top of the case.

Punch confirmed that the law enforcement agents are on top of the case in the effort to apprehend the kidnapping suspects.

Kidnap victim delivers baby boy after being rescued by FRSC

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) successfully rescued a pregnant woman from suspected kidnappers at about 7:30 a.m on Sunday, February 25.

According to Instablog9ja, the suspected kidnappers were apprehended after they stopped their vehicle at the AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos.

Kidnapped pregnant woman welcomes baby boy immediately after rescue play Kidnap victim delivers baby boy after being rescued by FRSC (instablog9ja)

 

ALSO READ: Kidnap suspect shot dead in Delta, pregnant victim rescued (Graphic Photo)

Two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim was discovered in the vehicle.

In a positive twist of event,  the pregnant woman who sustained some injuries, was reportedly rushed to Ola-Oki hospital, Ibereko, where she was immediately delivered of a bouncing baby boy.

The reports also reveal that the two suspects were almost burnt to death by an irate mob when some soldiers arrived at the scene and arrested them.

They were later handed to the Nigerian Police in Badagry.

