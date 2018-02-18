Criminal couple, two others arrested with help of CCTV footage

news

A CCTV camera footage has ultimately led to the arrest of four criminals in Oshodi.

The camera which is one of three mobile CCTV camera's procured by the Lagos State Government for the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) ended up playing a major role in the arrest of two suspected phone thieves as well as two fraudsters in Oshodi.

Instablog9ja reports that the four suspects were caught on one of the mobile CCTV camera stationed in Oshodi.

According to the reports, the suspects have been identified as, Jelili Ganiu (19), Samson Owolabi (23), Segun Lawoye (47) an ex-convict and Toyin Samuel (38).

They were arrested on Thursday and Friday.

Jelili and Owolabi were reportedly caught on camera stealing a mobile phone from a passer-by on Oshodi pedestrian bridge and passing on to another suspect currently at large, before returning to the same location.

During interrogation, Jelili revealed that the third suspect, OMo Nla, reportedly sells the phones.

Other suspects, Segun Lawoye and Toyin Samuel were reportedly arrested after being caught on camera , at least three times in Oshodi, fraudulently dispossessing passers-by of their belongings.

