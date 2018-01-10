Home > Gist > Metro >

Criminal breach of trust lands man in hot water

In Abuja Man docked for alleged criminal breach of trust



A 40-year-old man, Paul Audu, was on Monday, January 8, arraigned in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on a two-counts allegation of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The accused, who resides at Abacha road, Mararaba, Nasarawa state, however denied committing the offences,

The Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Pastor Eshoro Adeniyi, of Life Camp Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on Jan. 3.

Dalhatu told the court that the complainant alleged that sometimes in November 2017, he entrusted the accused with the sum of N190, 000 to publish two thousand copies of a book, but dishonestly converted the said amount for his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

He said the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and must present utility bill carrying his name.

The judge therefore adjourned the case until February 5, for hearing.

