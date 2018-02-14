Chrisland School reacts to child abuse scandal

news

The management of Chrisland School , Lekki, Lagos, has issued a statement in reaction to the trending story of a 2-year-old pupil who allegedly molested by a supervisor with the school.

The unnamed victim had relayed to a clinical psychologist, Olive Ogedengbe how the supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan severally abused her.

The abuse reportedly occurred since 2016 but a recent court hearing, where a video of the child describing the abuse in detail to Ogedengbe was played, gave a fresh twist to the scandal.

Chrisland said previous investigations carried out in the school by officials of the Lagos State Quality Assurance turned out empty, as they did not find the suspect culpable or the

According to the school management, a journalist at the court hearing maliciously put out the story with the aim of tarnishing the school's image.

The management added that although it doubts the abuse ever took place on its premises, it will cooperate with the police in its investigation and that it will make sure Adenekan is prosecuted if found guilty.

