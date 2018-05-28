Boy, 11, arrested for raping 7-yr-old boy

news

In the village of Wool located in Dorset, England, an 11-year-old boy has arrested by the police for allegedly raping another boy, reportedly 7 years old.

This is according to The Sun News which confirmed that the incident occurred on Monday, May 14, 2018.

The victim had reportedly returned home with his clothes in disarray.

His mother explained that her son who is normally lively arrived their residence feeling withdrawn and unexcited.

When probed, he expressed to his parents that he was raped .

According to The Sun, the attack happened to the victim's home in Dorset.

"Dorset Police is currently investigating a report of a rape in Wool.

"It was reported that the incident occurred on Monday, May 14, at an outside location.

"The victim – a seven-year-old boy – is being supported by specially-trained officers.

"An 11-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has been released under investigation to allow officers to establish the full circumstances around the incident," a police spokesperson revealed in a report published by The Sun on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

The mother of the victim also confirmed that he has been left traumatized following the sad incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect who was initially held for questioning has been released.