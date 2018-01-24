Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid

news

A Tanzanian prophet Onesmo Machibya has been arrested by the police after a picture of him kissing his wife and housemaid went viral.

It was alleged that Machibya who is also known as Nabii Tito, also preached with a bottle of beer in his hands.

His action has generated widespread condemnation from his countrymen who accused him of setting a bad example.

According to Tuko News, a statement released by a police spokesperson Simon Sirro confirmed that the 'man of God' was arrested following public complaints.

He promised that the prophet who was also described as "a devil's agent" will be dealt with.

A group of policemen were pictured interrogating Machibya who wore a white garment and a cross around his neck.

