Banker arraigned in court over child abuse

Good For You Banker detained over child abuse

Nwajagu who is a banker was reportedly arrested and arraigned in court for locking up a child who was brought to her to work as a housemaid.

  • Published:
Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu play

Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu

The Lagos Police Command has arrested one Mrs Nkechinyere Nwajagu, on Friday, January 5, for child abuse.

The child was allegedly brought to her by a woman she claims was her elder sister.

Instablog9ja reports that according to the police public relations officer, SP Chike Oti, the suspect reportedly locked up the child in a poorly ventilated apartment before leaving for work and would not release the child until she returned home at night at the close of work.

The police report read: "Nwajagu, from Ajali in Orumba LGA of Anambra state but residing at No.12 Baderin street, Mafoluku Oshodi, reported to the police last night at Makinde Police Station Oshodi from where she was taken to the Human Rights Section of Lagos State Command Ikeja."

Nwajagu will be prosecuted at the end of ongoing investigations into the case.

