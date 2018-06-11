Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Baileys Bakefest set to hit Lagos with double indulgence

Baileys Bakefest Competition set to hit Lagos with double indulgence

The teams this year are ready to battle it out at the celebrity bake-off and it’s going to be nonstop action.

  • Published:
Baileys Bakefest play

Baileys Bakefest

(pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On Saturday June 16 at Muri Okunola Park, Baileys BakeFest returns to deliver another bout of excitement with indulgence like you have never imagined!

If you thought last year was awesome, wait till you see what is in stock this year.

The teams this year are ready to battle it out at the celebrity bake-off and it’s going to be nonstop action.

#TeamTK features Baby Girl for Life, Toke Makinwa with Kofo of Bake Alott while #TeamIkbus comprises screen idol Ik Ogbonna and Busola of Slas Cakes n Bakes.

In #TeamCubis is Big Brother Naija runner-up Bisola paired with Nelson and #TeamXclusiveBee is made up of superstar DJ Xclusive and Barbara of Oven Secrets. You can almost taste deliciousness of the battle already.

#TeamTk

 

#TeamIkbus

 

#TeamCubis

 

#TeamXclusiveBee

 

If the heat of the celebrity bake-off is too much for you don’t get out of the kitchen, Baileys BakeFest has loads of exciting games all day long and did we mention those yummy treats? Come indulge in the finest treats from SALT Lagos, XO Bakery, Eventi Cocktails and many more!

Register to attend for free by following the easy-peasy steps here www.baileysbakefest.ng. You can also follow @baileysnigeria and send a DM to get an invite. Expect the yummiest, most scrumptious Baileys BakeFest yet on Saturday 16th June at Muri Okunola. Be there!

18+ Drink Responsibly.

ABOUT BAILEYS NIGERIA

Baileys is the world’s first cream liqueur, the perfect balancing act of aged Irish whiskey woven with fresh Irish dairy cream, a hint of cocoa and vanilla. It is also the world’s biggest seller, with over 82 million bottles sold worldwide each year.

For more information about Baileys and other Diageo brands visit www.diageo.com, or Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com

ABOUT BAILEYS BAKEFEST

Baileys BakeFest is Nigeria’s first baking festival uniting sweet tooth’s with the indulgence of Baileys in the most decadent treats. In its first year, over 5000 Nigerians participated in the day-long baking extravaganza featuring a unique bake-off where treats specialists were paired with established superstars.

Imagine what this liquid can do... #BaileysBakefest2
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet
2 Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic...bullet
3 In Lagos Alleged "witch" disguised as cat killed by angry mobbullet

Related Articles

Funke Akindele Actress' cute baby bump shows she is pregnant [VIDEO]
Baileys Bakefest Funke Akindele, Waje, Mai Atafo, Alexx Ekubo compete at Nigeria's first baking festival [Photos]
Baileys Bakefest Nigeria's first baking festival indeed combines food and fun in one festivity
Upcoming Events Must attend events this weekend 23-26/6/17
Baileys Shots fired and shades thrown as Baileys Bakefest heats up
Baileys Bakefest The journey to discovery! Big break on the horizon for new bakers
Baileys Bakefest Nigeria's first baking festival set to hold this June
Baileys Bakefest Baileys announces Funke Akindele, Alexx Ekubo, Waje, others as celebrity bakers for baking festival
Baileys Bakefest Cream liqueur brand presents it's first baking festival this June

Metro

Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
In Lagos Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
A woman, not pictured, reportedly admitted selling her newborn baby for N350,000, intended to be used to pay tuition fees for three other children.
Hard Times Mother of 5 sells newborn to trains older kids