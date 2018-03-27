Baby born with Quran in Bauchi proves there is God

news

The mysterious birth of a baby born bearing a Quran in Bauchi , has offered proof of God's existence.

Its mother confirmed the report during a visit to a cleric, Sheikh Dahiru Usman, on Friday, March 23, 2018.

Local media also disclosed that the child also had in its hands Muslim prayer beads also known as Tesbih. Usman considers the birth of the newborn as an evidence of the magnificence of Allah.

“This is nothing in the sight of Allah. It is for the ungrateful disbelievers of the Prophet (SAW) to further show them that the Messenger of Allah is true," the spiritual leader mentioned.

Social media users have however downplayed the sensitivity in the mysterious event with comments expressing doubt.

The idea of a baby born with a Quran didn't seem so much exciting to them.

Slovak woman urinates on Quran, vows to attack Muslims

A Slovak woman has released a video gone viral where she was seen urinating on the Quran and threatening to deal with any Muslim that crosses her path.

She made the clip in a forest where she was seen crouching beside the national flag of Slovekia.

Her declaration of war against people of the Islamic faith revealed her in the act of pouring petrol on the holy book and subsequently set fire on it.

The dark haired woman openly announced her lack of regard for any criminal implication of her action when she stated:

“I do not care about the criminal complaints. It will not stop me. I have a message for everybody, including the police – nobody will stop me."

She employed a disturbing word, parasites', which she used to describe all Muslims.

Her resolve was made quite clear. She wants to hunt them down regardless of their age, status or gender.

The woman's reaction is the latest of a series of Islam phobic agenda against Muslims worldwide.

Activities of terror groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram and others have not helped the cause of innocent Muslims who have openly condemned the actions of these sects.