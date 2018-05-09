Anambra youths use pure water to kill house fire

Efforts of community members failed to make an impact as a fire raged on in Anambra state.
The incident depicted a state of chaos as can be found in an IG video post by Instablog9ja.
A masculine voice heard in the clip complained about neglect from the state fire service - a reason why members of the Onitsha community resorted to an ineffective means explored to battle a raging inferno.
They were captured pelting pure water sachets in the direction of the building.
Despite the involvement of youths, the roof of the affected building was covered in smoke as the fire raged further.