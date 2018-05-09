Anambra youths use pure water to kill house fire

news

Residents of Fegge in Anambra State, were captured throwing pure water sachets at a burning building in a bid to quench fire .

The incident depicted a state of chaos as can be found in an IG video post by Instablog9ja.

A masculine voice heard in the clip complained about neglect from the state fire service - a reason why members of the Onitsha community resorted to an ineffective means explored to battle a raging inferno.

They were captured pelting pure water sachets in the direction of the building.

