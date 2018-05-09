Home > Gist > Metro >

Anambra youths use pure water to kill house fire

No Help Anambra youths use pure water to kill wild house fire [Video]

Efforts of community members failed to make an impact as a fire raged on in Anambra state.

  • Published:
Some youths who tried to kill a fire from spreading did so with sachets of pure water. play

Some youths who tried to kill a fire from spreading did so with sachets of pure water.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Residents of Fegge in Anambra State, were captured throwing pure water sachets at a burning building in a bid to quench fire.

The incident depicted a state of chaos as can be found in an IG video post by Instablog9ja.

play Anambra youths use pure water to kill house fire (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

A masculine voice heard in the clip complained about neglect from the state fire service - a reason why members of the Onitsha community resorted to an ineffective means explored to battle a raging inferno.

They were captured pelting pure water sachets in the direction of the building.

 

ALSO READ: Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

Despite the involvement of youths, the roof of the affected building was covered in smoke as the fire raged further.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 "007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a moviebullet
2 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
3 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come...bullet

Related Articles

Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
In Jigawa Fire kills triplets, brother in Hadejia
In Kano Fire razes 22 shops, says State Fire Service PRO
'Kolo' Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo
Dismissed Angry lady gets fired for reporting white boss who sexually harassed her
Victimized Christian lady burnt alive for turning down a Muslim man
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Touching Mum breastfeeding baby after surviving Taraba explosion inspires emotions on IG

Metro

One of the victims of the attack showing his injuries
Not Again! Suspected Fulani herdsmen attack, rob passengers enroute Kaduna
Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills him
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria
Jungle Justice Retired soldier reportedly beaten to death over stolen rods
Ahmed Adewole
Criminal Mind 20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery