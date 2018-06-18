Pulse.ng logo
After smoking too much crack, man attempts the moonwalk but fails

Psquare Wannabe After smoking too much crack, man attempts the moonwalk but fails

It was not clear if a man was trying to walk or dance in a curious video which revealed him making an uncoordinated movement.

  • Published:
A man attempted his version of moonwalk after taking too much crack. play

A man attempted his version of moonwalk after taking too much crack.

(Ghana Grio)
A man experienced the negative effect of drug abuse when he failed in attempt to do a moonwalk or his personal type of dance.

This happened on the Lagos Island as captured in an Instablog9ja IG post.

In a clip showed the intoxicated drug user as he struggled to complete a Michael Jackson-like move.

Man acting up after smoking crack in Lagos Island

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The footage was recorded by a profile "Forster" whose words of caution concerning the hazard of hard drugs gained relevance on the day.

Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol

A Ghanaian man has found difficulty in moving after having an overdose of Tramadol.

After smoking too much crack, man attempts the moonwalk but fails play

A man struggles to walk after taking an overdose of codeine.

(Instablog9ja)

 

This was captured in a footage shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, May 18, 2018.

In the video showed a male drug user who seemed to have lost the ability to walk smartly.

A sluggish movement highlighted the impact an overconsumption of the intoxicant has had on the man.

Ghanaian man seen shutting down after overdosing on tramadol

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The well-being of individuals like him proved to be one of the things worthy of attention in recent BBC documentary, "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

