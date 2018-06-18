24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

A man experienced the negative effect of drug abuse when he failed in attempt to do a moonwalk or his personal type of dance.

This happened on the Lagos Island as captured in an Instablog9ja IG post.

In a clip showed the intoxicated drug user as he struggled to complete a Michael Jackson-like move.

Man acting up after smoking crack in Lagos Island A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jun 17, 2018 at 1:58pm PDT

The footage was recorded by a profile "Forster" whose words of caution concerning the hazard of hard drugs gained relevance on the day.

ALSO READ: SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video

Man struggles to walk after taking too much Tramadol

A Ghanaian man has found difficulty in moving after having an overdose of Tramadol .

This was captured in a footage shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, May 18, 2018.

In the video showed a male drug user who seemed to have lost the ability to walk smartly.

A sluggish movement highlighted the impact an overconsumption of the intoxicant has had on the man.

Ghanaian man seen shutting down after overdosing on tramadol A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 18, 2018 at 2:00am PDT

The well-being of individuals like him proved to be one of the things worthy of attention in recent BBC documentary, "Sweet Sweet Codeine".