It was not clear if a man was trying to walk or dance in a curious video which revealed him making an uncoordinated movement.
This happened on the Lagos Island as captured in an Instablog9ja IG post.
In a clip showed the intoxicated drug user as he struggled to complete a Michael Jackson-like move.
The footage was recorded by a profile "Forster" whose words of caution concerning the hazard of hard drugs gained relevance on the day.
ALSO READ: SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video
A Ghanaian man has found difficulty in moving after having an overdose of Tramadol.
This was captured in a footage shared by Instablog9ja on Friday, May 18, 2018.
In the video showed a male drug user who seemed to have lost the ability to walk smartly.
A sluggish movement highlighted the impact an overconsumption of the intoxicant has had on the man.
The well-being of individuals like him proved to be one of the things worthy of attention in recent BBC documentary, "Sweet Sweet Codeine".