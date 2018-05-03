Woman paraded naked in Benin after stealing 8 fowls

news

A woman who was accused of stealing 8 fowls in Benin, Edo State, has been paraded naked by a mob .

The unidentified woman was seen surrounded by a group of people who made her swallow bird feathers in Abiko Market where the incident occurred.

A grip from one of the street judges left her wrapper struggling to stay on her body.

She had angered the crowd with the alleged theft and they have given her justice.

Thief decides to rape lady who had only N100 at home

In Badagry, Lagos, a suspected thief, Yusuf, chose to rape a woman who didn't have enough money after visiting her residence to rob.

According to reports, the suspect who was nabbed on Thursday, April 12, 2018, confirmed that he drives a truck in the day but robs on evenings.

The cry of his victim, Mrs. Akanbi, however led to a botched operation.

“I woke up around 1a.m. to find an unknown person in my kitchen with a knife.

"Unknown to me, he had been to my bedroom where he collected my phone and the only N100 I had at home.

"Immediately I asked who he was, he grabbed my hand and dragged me outside, threatening to kill me if I raised alarm.

"On the way out, I discovered that the gate was opened, including my door. I begged him not to hurt me, that the only thing I had was the N100 note and my phone.

"To my shock, he said I should allow him have sex with me quietly, since I had no money. At that point, I ran out and called for help.

"It was then I realised that my neighbour, whose house the suspect had earlier gone to, were looking for the intruder.

"He was eventually caught and handed over to the policemen at Badagry Division," the victim stated in a report compiled by Vanguard News.