37-year-old man stabs mum to death over inherited property

Bakare has been arrested and charged to court following the death of his biological mother after he stabbed her.

  • Published:
(Opposing Views)
37-year-old Nurudeen Bakare has stabbed his mother, Bosede Bakare, to death after an argument over his inherited property.

Bakare has been arrested and charged to court following the death of his biological mother after he stabbed her.

“My Lord, during the argument, he grabbed a knife and stabbed her on her stomach and neck,” the case prosecutor told the court.

How it happened according to the prosecutor

The prosecutor, Sergeant Modupe Olaluwoye, told a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos how Bakare knifed his own mum during an argument.

Olaluwoye said the accused committed the offence on June 6, 2018, at Oremeji Str., in Ilasamaja, Mushin area of Lagos.

The prosecutor further alleged that the accused had an argument with his 65-year-old mother over the accused’s inherited property.

“My Lord, during the argument, he grabbed a knife and stabbed her on her stomach and neck.

“The prosecution has the knife in custody as an exhibit plus witnesses that saw the whole event.

“During questioning, he admitted committing the offence and even signed a confessional statement,” Olaluwoye told the court.

Magistrate remands accused till August 1

After hearing of the case, Magistrate Oluwatoyin Oghere of the Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered the remand of the accused in prison being tried on a count of alleged manslaughter.

Oghere ordered the remand of the accused at Ikoyi prisons for allegedly stabbing his mother to death.

Oghere, who directed that the case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for advice, adjourned the case until August 1.

The accused, Bakare, who spoke in the Yoruba language through an interpreter, pleaded not guilty to the one-count.

