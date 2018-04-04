Home > Gist > Metro >

3 people killed after billboard falls on bus in Lagos

An accident which occurred on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway has led to the death of three people.

Three people have died following an accident involving a commercial bus and a billboard which fell off after colliding with a truck. play

Three people have been killed while others were injured after a billboard fell on a commercial bus in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Ilasa according to the Premium Times.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of Lagos emergency services confirmed this in a report.

A heavy duty truck reportedly hit the electronic billboard causing it collapse on the victims. Images obtained from the scene revealed a state of chaos as well as obvious wreckage.

Deeper Life pastor sliced in two after Easter retreat

In Anambra, Nigeria,  Pastor Ekwulu Mmili of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has been sliced in two following an accident which led to his death.

The deceased was returning from an Easter retreat according to Instablog9ja.

ALSO READ: Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

He died on Monday, April 1, 2018, shortly after a Toyota Camry vehicle hit a motorcycle he was riding on.

A Bible laid still beside the upper body of a Deeper Life pastor who was killed while returning from an Easter retreat. play

Mmili was cut in halves following the impact of the hit.

