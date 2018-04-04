3 people killed after billboard falls on bus in Lagos

news

Three people have been killed while others were injured after a billboard fell on a commercial bus in Lagos.

The incident occurred in the morning of Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Ilasa according to the Premium Times.

Adesina Tiamiyu, the general manager of Lagos emergency services confirmed this in a report.

A heavy duty truck reportedly hit the electronic billboard causing it collapse on the victims. Images obtained from the scene revealed a state of chaos as well as obvious wreckage.

Deeper Life pastor sliced in two after Easter retreat

In Anambra, Nigeria, Pastor Ekwulu Mmili of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has been sliced in two following an accident which led to his death.

The deceased was returning from an Easter retreat according to Instablog9ja.

He died on Monday, April 1, 2018, shortly after a Toyota Camry vehicle hit a motorcycle he was riding on.

Mmili was cut in halves following the impact of the hit.