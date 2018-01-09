22-yr-old man jailed for attempt to steal

news

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 8, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Segun Shonde, to six months imprisonment for attempting to steal.

The convict of No. 106 Victoria St., Ojota, was arraigned on a one-count charge of attempt to steal a Mazda bus brain box and battery to which he pleaded guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. Sule-Amzat, said the convict must serve the sentence without an option of fine.

Sule-Amzat said: “The prosecutor was able to establish that the convict and another at large went to an Apostolic Church where they sighted the parked vehicle.’’

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Jan. 3, at No. 44 Odogbolu St., Ketu area of Lagos.

Ihiehie said that the security guard of the Apostolic Church – name withheld, reported the case at Alapere Police Post.

“The complainant caught Shonde at about 2.30 a.m. trying to loosen the brain box of the Mazda bus parked in front of the Apostolic Church.

“Shonde had already loosened the car battery when he was caught by the security guard,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ihiehie said the offences contravened Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.