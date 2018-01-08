17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on riders in London

news

A 17-year-old boy from Croydon has admitted carrying pout acid attacks on riders of two- or three-wheeled vehicles known as moped in London.

According to a report by BBC, the teenager, whose name has not been revealed, pleaded guilty to carrying out the acid attacks on six moped riders in London.

It was further reported that the teenager admitted the crime when he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court.

The report also revealed that the London teenager admitted targeting the riders in the north and east areas of London on July 13, 2017.

There has been increase in violence perpetrated by teenagers among themselves or on security operatives in the UK in recent time.

Mopeds

According to Wikipedia, Mopeds are defined as a two- or three-wheeled motor vehicle with an engine of 50 cc (3.1 cu in) or less with a maximum speed of no more than 45 km/h (28 mph). The vehicle is not allowed on highways and helmets are mandatory for every rider.