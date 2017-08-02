Home > Gist >

Married man arrested for beating lover to death for cheating

A 45-year-old father of five has been arrested for allegedly beating his secret lover to death on the allegation of cheating.

The police in Lagos State has arrested a 45-year-old married man with five children for allegedly beating his secret lover to death after suspecting she was still seeing her ex-boyfriend.

The suspect, Victor Umeh, a trader at the Ladipo Market in Mushin area of the state, was arrested by police operatives attached to the Ago Division in Okota after he allegedly killed the lover identified as Happiness, at his house located at in his house on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Daily Sun reports that Umeh had brutally beaten the deceased before she died in his house and in the process of carrying her corpse away, his neighbours saw him and alerted the police at Ago Division.

It was learned that Umeh who hails from Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State had hosted a birthday party for the deceased said to be from Plateau State at a hotel on Ago-Palace Way, on the night of the incident.

While the party was going on, Umeh saw the victim conversing with her former boyfriend and he left in anger but after the party, Happiness was said to have returned to Umeh's home since his wife and children are in his village.

It was when Happiness got to the house that a quarrel ensued between them leading to the fatal fight.

A neighbour who said he heard the commotion in the night, said:

“We heard them quarreling, but we thought it was a normal verbal war until we did not hear Happiness' voice again. We decided to find out what was happening, only to meet the lifeless body of Happiness.

When Victor saw us, he tried to escape, but we held him and quickly alerted the police from Ago-Okota Division who came to the scene and arrested him.”

Confirming the arrest of the suspect, the Divisional Police Officer [DPO], Ago-Okota Police Station, Yusuf Abdul, said:

“On Saturday, July 29, 2017, around 12 midnight, one Osuh came and reported that they heard loud screaming coming from his neighbour’s apartment.

He said when he came out to find out what was going on, in company with others, they saw the lifeless body of Happiness whose address and surname are unknown.

We arrested one Victor, whom the deceased visited, as he was trying to escape. In a bid to frustrate investigation, the suspect hid the deceased’s phone on top of a fence after inserting it into a packet of cigarettes that contained Indian hemp.

During interrogation, the suspect told us that they went to a club along Ago-Palace Way to celebrate the deceased’s birthday but when they got there, the deceased started talking with her ex-boyfriend and he left in anger for his house.

Shortly after he got home, the deceased came to meet him and they had a fight that led to her death.”

However, the suspect who spoke to journalists denied killing his girlfriend, saying he only met her lifeless body outside his house.

“I did not kill her. Someone else did because I met her lifeless body outside my house," he said.

While the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Isolo General Hospital, Umeh has been transferred to the State Criminal and Intelligent Department [SCIID], Panti, Yaba, for further investigation after which he will be charged to court.

