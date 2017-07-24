Man docked over alleged theft, criminal intimidation

A 25-year-old man, Hameed Jimoh, was on Monday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing two cell phones, a stabiliser, and a lady’s handbag containing N13,000.

Jimoh of Angwan Bako, Kabusa, Abuja, was arraigned on charges of criminal trespass, theft and criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Fidelix Ogbobe, told the court that one Miss Princess Abisi of Kabusa Village, Apo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on July 17.

He said the defendant on July 12, criminally trespassed into the complainant’s house and stole a stabiliser valued at N8, 000, a lady’s handbag containing N13, 000 and two Nokia cell phones.

Ogbobe said that Abisi saw the defendant and accosted him, but he threatened to kill her if she raised alarm and then fled the scene.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 348, 288 and 397 of the Penal Code.

Jimoh, however, denied committing the offences, while the judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N60, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until September 27 for hearing.